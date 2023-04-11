Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the frantic draw with Derby County

MK Dons made it six games unbeaten as they frustrated Derby County on Easter Monday with a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.

After a particularly bad first-half showing from Mark Jackson’s side, they were somewhat fortunate to only be 1-0 down at the interval, trailing to David McGoldrick’s 21st goal of the season. Jamie Cumming made a string of top saves to deny the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tom Barkhuizen and James Collins, who also hit the post in the opening 90 seconds.

Derby were made to rue those missed chances when Henry Lawrence fired in Nathan Holland’s 68th minute cross to level things up for Dons, who had to withstand a late barrage from the hosts, who also felt they should have had a couple of penalties for their efforts too.

Here’s how we rated the players.

MK Dons at Derby County MK Dons applaud the travelling support after their 1-1 draw with Derby County on Easter Monday

Top Dons: Jamie Cumming - 8 His first-half performance ensured Dons went in at half-time still in the game. Made big saves to deny Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and James Collins in particular, and commanded his defensive line expertly in the second period as Derby looked to force the issue.

Anthony Stewart - 6 Had a bit of a rough afternoon. Struggled to make the passes out of defence, but won his headers and got key blocks in in the second-half especially.

Dean Lewington - 7 Had to be alert to Mendez-Laing's threat plenty as he proved to be Derby's main source in the first half