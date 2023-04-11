Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the frantic draw with Derby County
MK Dons made it six games unbeaten as they frustrated Derby County on Easter Monday with a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.
After a particularly bad first-half showing from Mark Jackson’s side, they were somewhat fortunate to only be 1-0 down at the interval, trailing to David McGoldrick’s 21st goal of the season. Jamie Cumming made a string of top saves to deny the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tom Barkhuizen and James Collins, who also hit the post in the opening 90 seconds.
Derby were made to rue those missed chances when Henry Lawrence fired in Nathan Holland’s 68th minute cross to level things up for Dons, who had to withstand a late barrage from the hosts, who also felt they should have had a couple of penalties for their efforts too.
Here’s how we rated the players.