MK Dons celebrate Bradley Johnson's late equaliser against Burton Albion

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the last-gasp draw with Burton Albion

Bradley Johnson came off the bench to earn MK Dons a point at Stadium MK on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with fellow relegation scrappers Burton Albion.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

Josh McEachran’s foul on Corrie Ndaba saw Dons go behind to their third penalty conceded in a week as Victor Adeboyejo converted from the spot on 29 minutes.

Johnson, who gave away one of the spot kicks at Portsmouth last week, was on the field only four minutes before nodding in Dawson Devoy’s corner to secure a point for Dons, though they dropped a spot to 22nd in the table as a result of the draw.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5

Didn't have a lot to do, diving for the penalty aside. Looked to spark quick counters but was often left without an option

2. Jack Tucker - 7.5

Another good outing as part of the back four. Didn't give up many chances, no obvious errors and won his aerial battles

3. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

Like Tucker, offered up little for Burton to feed off, and stifled their attacks early

4. Daniel Harvie - 6.5

Battled through the first-half after picking up a few early knocks, and provided a decent outlet

