Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the last-gasp draw with Burton Albion

Josh McEachran’s foul on Corrie Ndaba saw Dons go behind to their third penalty conceded in a week as Victor Adeboyejo converted from the spot on 29 minutes.

Johnson, who gave away one of the spot kicks at Portsmouth last week, was on the field only four minutes before nodding in Dawson Devoy’s corner to secure a point for Dons, though they dropped a spot to 22nd in the table as a result of the draw.