Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the late defeat to Fleetwood Town
MK Dons suffered late heartbreak on Saturday when Fleetwood’s Daniel Batty scored a 90th minute winner.
By Toby Lock
4 minutes ago
Dons were leading through Warren O’Hora’s overhead kick early in the second-half, but squandered plenty of chances to put the game to bed before Carl Johnston’s equaliser with 18 minutes to go appeared to share the spoils.
But Batty’s wonderful strike, picking out the top corner from 18 yards, ensured the win for Scott Brown’s side, leaving Dons to drop to 23rd in League One.
Here’s how we rated the players.
