News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons were shell-shocked by Fleetwood's 90th minute winner at Stadium MK

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the late defeat to Fleetwood Town

MK Dons suffered late heartbreak on Saturday when Fleetwood’s Daniel Batty scored a 90th minute winner.

By Toby Lock
4 minutes ago

Dons were leading through Warren O’Hora’s overhead kick early in the second-half, but squandered plenty of chances to put the game to bed before Carl Johnston’s equaliser with 18 minutes to go appeared to share the spoils.

But Batty’s wonderful strike, picking out the top corner from 18 yards, ensured the win for Scott Brown’s side, leaving Dons to drop to 23rd in League One.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6

Barely involved all afternoon, but not a lot he could have done for either goal coming from Fleetwood's only two meaningful efforts

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. Warren O'Hora - 7

Opened the scoring with an overhead kick, and defended well for the most part

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. Jack Tucker - 6.5

Limited Fleetwood to precious little, but ultimately came out on the wrong side of the result

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Daniel Harvie - 6.5

Able to get forward more this week from left-back, providing a good option along with Holland

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Fleetwood TownScott BrownLeague One