Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the late defeat to Shrewsbury Town

MK Dons were dealt late heartbreak on Tuesday night when they were beaten 1-0 by Shrewsbury Town.
Tom Bayliss struck in the 89th minute for the visitors, who managed just one effort on target prior to the substitute’s goal.
Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK
1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5
Spilling one free-kick aside, has precious little to worry about all night with Shrewsbury limited to just two efforts on goal
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jack Tucker - 7
Defended well on the whole but his loose pass late on played Harvie into trouble and sparked the move for Shrewsbury's goal
Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Zak Jules - 7.5
Was on course for a clean sheet until the end. Helped keep the Shrewsbury frontline almost silent all night
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Tennai Watson - 7
Linked up well with Jonathan Leko in the first half especially
Photo: Jane Russell