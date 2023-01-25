News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
Shrewsbury Town players celebrate with their fans after Tom Bayliss had scored his side's winning goal over MK Dons

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the late defeat to Shrewsbury Town

MK Dons were dealt late heartbreak on Tuesday night when they were beaten 1-0 by Shrewsbury Town.

By Toby Lock
2 hours ago

Tom Bayliss struck in the 89th minute for the visitors, who managed just one effort on target prior to the substitute’s goal.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK

1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5

Spilling one free-kick aside, has precious little to worry about all night with Shrewsbury limited to just two efforts on goal

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Jack Tucker - 7

Defended well on the whole but his loose pass late on played Harvie into trouble and sparked the move for Shrewsbury's goal

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales

3. Zak Jules - 7.5

Was on course for a clean sheet until the end. Helped keep the Shrewsbury frontline almost silent all night

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. Tennai Watson - 7

Linked up well with Jonathan Leko in the first half especially

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Tom BaylissStadium MK