Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the stunning eight-goal draw with Barnsley
It would be a heart-breaking way to round out the season at Stadium MK on Saturday as MK Dons drew 4-4 with Barnsley.
By Toby Lock
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
For 70 minutes, MK Dons looked as good a League One side as you could see as they looked set to claim all three points against Barnsley, leading 4-1 with 21 minutes to go.
But a late comeback from the Tykes ensured a share of the spoils, leaving Dons with a make-or-break final week of the season to secure their fate in the third tier.
Here’s how we rated the players.
