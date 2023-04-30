News you can trust since 1981
Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the stunning eight-goal draw with Barnsley

It would be a heart-breaking way to round out the season at Stadium MK on Saturday as MK Dons drew 4-4 with Barnsley.

By Toby Lock
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

For 70 minutes, MK Dons looked as good a League One side as you could see as they looked set to claim all three points against Barnsley, leading 4-1 with 21 minutes to go.

But a late comeback from the Tykes ensured a share of the spoils, leaving Dons with a make-or-break final week of the season to secure their fate in the third tier.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Mo Eisa bagged twice as Dons took a 4-1 lead at Stadium MK but it was not meant to be

1. MK Dons 4-4 Barnsley

Mo Eisa bagged twice as Dons took a 4-1 lead at Stadium MK but it was not meant to be Photo: Jane Russell

Made some excellent saves at 4-3, but ultimately conceded four goals in what could be his final game at Stadium MK

2. Jamie Cumming - 6

Made some excellent saves at 4-3, but ultimately conceded four goals in what could be his final game at Stadium MK Photo: Jane Russell

Solid for the most part, but part of the defensive capitulation in the final 20 minutes

3. Dean Lewington - 6.5

Solid for the most part, but part of the defensive capitulation in the final 20 minutes Photo: Jane Russell

Like Lewington, looked calm and collected for the majority of the game, but watched it fall apart. Had a great chance to open the scoring in the first-half but drew a reaction save from the keeper

4. Jack Tucker - 6

Like Lewington, looked calm and collected for the majority of the game, but watched it fall apart. Had a great chance to open the scoring in the first-half but drew a reaction save from the keeper Photo: Jane Russell

