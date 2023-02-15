Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the thrashing at the hands of Bolton Wanderers
A disastrous defensive performance saw MK Dons comprehensively beaten by a ruthless Bolton Wanderers side 5-0 at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday night.
By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago
Dons were 3-0 inside the opening 28 minutes, conceding to Ricardo Santos, Luke Mbete and Gethin Jones, before Eoin Toal made it 4-0 just after the hour mark, and Randell Williams completed the rout in stoppage time.
Though the defence was shambolic at times, Dons did still offer promise in the attacking third, but ultimately drew a blank again.
Here’s how we rated the players.
