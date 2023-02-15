Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the thrashing at the hands of Bolton Wanderers

A disastrous defensive performance saw MK Dons comprehensively beaten by a ruthless Bolton Wanderers side 5-0 at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday night.

Dons were 3-0 inside the opening 28 minutes, conceding to Ricardo Santos, Luke Mbete and Gethin Jones, before Eoin Toal made it 4-0 just after the hour mark, and Randell Williams completed the rout in stoppage time.

Though the defence was shambolic at times, Dons did still offer promise in the attacking third, but ultimately drew a blank again.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1 . Jamie Cumming - 6.5 Made three excellent saves, including one stunner to deny Adeboyejo in the second half. But was ultimately beaten five times, three times from corners

2 . Jack Tucker - 3 Looked nervous throughout, overrun by the rampant Bolton attack. A night to forget

3 . Zak Jules - 3 Never comfortable, but he was not alone in an error-strewn performance

4 . Daniel Harvie - 4 Lost sight of Jones for Bolton's third. Added to some attacks in the first half but final ball was poor