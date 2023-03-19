Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the vital win over Accrington Stanley
MK Dons made it back-to-back wins on Saturday as they beat fellow relegation candidates Accrington Stanley 1-0 at the Wham Stadium to climb out of the relegation zone.
Sullay Kaikai’s second goal for the club, coming after eight minutes, as enough to separate the sides as Dons kept another clean sheet en route to victory.
It was a win which lifted Mark Jackson’s side to 20th in the standings, leapfrogging Stanley who slipped into the bottom four as a result.
Dons take on Morecambe, who sit 22nd, at Stadium MK next Saturday as they look to make it three wins in a row.
Here’s how we rated the players in the win over Accrington.