Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the vital win over Accrington Stanley

MK Dons made it back-to-back wins on Saturday as they beat fellow relegation candidates Accrington Stanley 1-0 at the Wham Stadium to climb out of the relegation zone.

Sullay Kaikai’s second goal for the club, coming after eight minutes, as enough to separate the sides as Dons kept another clean sheet en route to victory.

It was a win which lifted Mark Jackson’s side to 20th in the standings, leapfrogging Stanley who slipped into the bottom four as a result.

Dons take on Morecambe, who sit 22nd, at Stadium MK next Saturday as they look to make it three wins in a row.

Here’s how we rated the players in the win over Accrington.

Jamie Cumming - 7.5 Marshalled the backline all afternoon, barely called into action for his second clean sheet in a row. But when he was needed, made a brilliant stop to deny Tommy Leigh's effort from range to help Dons to victory

Jack Tucker - 8 Another strong performance at the back. Won everything in the air, thrived when Accrington went long in the second-half

Dean Lewington - 8 Gave a calm air, helping give the defence an air of confidence. Limited Accrington to little in the way of clear-cut chances

Daniel Harvie - 7 Made a good account of himself in the first-half especially, adding to attacks where he could. Defended solidly in the second-half