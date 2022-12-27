Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the win over Forest Green Rovers

The Mark Jackson era at MK Dons got off to a winning start on Boxing Day with a 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers.
Daniel Harvie’s 58th minute goal was enough to separate the sides after a first-half which saw keeper Jamie Cumming busy to keep the travelling side at bay.
The result, Jackson’s first win as a head coach, did not lift Dons out of the bottom four in League One, but moved them to within a point of safety ahead of trips to Peterborough and Plymouth.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. TOP DON: Jamie Cumming - 8
Kept Dons in it in the first half with a string of excellent stops to keep Rovers at bay. A calm presence in the second half as Dons cruised to the win
Photo: Jane Russell
2. Jack Tucker - 7
A couple of shaky moments in the first half, one of which played O'Hora into trouble and may have seen him sent off had the ref seen it differently. Recovered to defend stoutly in the second-half. Reacted when he had studs dragged across the back of his head to spark this melee and earn himself a booking
Photo: Jane Russell
3. MK Dons v Leicester City JAR_9451.JPG
Survived a call for him to be sent off in the first half when he sent Peart-Harris tumbling on the edge of the box. Held the defence firm in the second half though
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Zak Jules - 7
Had a couple of now trademark romps forwards, defended well on the whole as Dons kept a clean sheet
Photo: Jane Russell