MK Dons claimed their third win in as many visits to Forest Green Rovers

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the win over Forest Green Rovers

Mo Eisa’s brace ensured Dons climbed out of the League One relegation zone on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

Trailing to Myles Peart-Harris’ goal on the half-hour, capitalising on a rare Jamie Cumming mistake, Eisa struck first just before half-time before netting the winner six minutes after the restart.

Defensively, Dons restricted the hosts to scant few chances despite their late pressure as they climbed to 19th in the standings, out of the bottom four for the first time since early October.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5

Not a lot to do in terms of facing chances, but will have to take responsibility for Rovers' goal after it looked like he spilled the ball to allow Peart-Harris to score.

Photo: BEN STANSALL

2. Top Don: Jack Tucker

Won everything thrown in his direction. Made big headers late on when Rovers piled pressure on, and limited the home side to skant little.

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Zak Jules - 7.5

Like Tucker, looked excellent in the closing stages and held firm.

Photo: BEN STANSALL

4. Daniel Harvie - 7.5

The pantomime villain. Won free kicks in important areas, disrupted play and caused a general nuisance. His best outing in weeks.

Photo: BEN STANSALL

Mo EisaLeague One