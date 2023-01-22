Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the win over Forest Green Rovers
Mo Eisa’s brace ensured Dons climbed out of the League One relegation zone on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers.
By Toby Lock
Trailing to Myles Peart-Harris’ goal on the half-hour, capitalising on a rare Jamie Cumming mistake, Eisa struck first just before half-time before netting the winner six minutes after the restart.
Defensively, Dons restricted the hosts to scant few chances despite their late pressure as they climbed to 19th in the standings, out of the bottom four for the first time since early October.
Here’s how we rated the players.
