Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the win over Newport County

It was a pretty routine evening at Stadium MK on Tuesday night as MK Dons booked their spot in the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy with a 3-1 win over Newport County.
Without needing to test themselves too much, goals from Darragh Burns, Matt Dennis and Will Grigg ensured safe passage into Thursday’s draw, though a late own goal blotted Dons’ copybook.
1. Jamie Cumming - 6
Only had a couple of saves to make, one of them by his own creation after a dangerous ball to Dawson Devoy played Dons into trouble. Not a lot he could do about the late own goal
Photo: Jane Russell
2. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
A comfortable outing for Mr Consistency. Never really in trouble in the adjusted back four.
Photo: Jane Russell
3. Jack Tucker - 7.5
A great outing for the defender. Showed his defensive abilities as Newport went long, and he dealt with their threats pretty faultlessly. Can claim an assist for Burns' goal too.
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Dan Oyegoke - 7
Came into his own in the second-half, making breaks forward and providing a threat that way. His strike led to Dennis' goal, but also got the last touch for the own goal
Photo: Jane Russell