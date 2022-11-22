News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons celebrate Matt Dennis' goal which put them 2-0 up against Newport County on Tuesday night. Darragh Burns and Will Grigg also scored in the Papa John's Trophy win

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the win over Newport County

It was a pretty routine evening at Stadium MK on Tuesday night as MK Dons booked their spot in the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy with a 3-1 win over Newport County.

By Toby Lock
26 minutes ago

Without needing to test themselves too much, goals from Darragh Burns, Matt Dennis and Will Grigg ensured safe passage into Thursday’s draw, though a late own goal blotted Dons’ copybook.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6

Only had a couple of saves to make, one of them by his own creation after a dangerous ball to Dawson Devoy played Dons into trouble. Not a lot he could do about the late own goal

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

A comfortable outing for Mr Consistency. Never really in trouble in the adjusted back four.

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. Jack Tucker - 7.5

A great outing for the defender. Showed his defensive abilities as Newport went long, and he dealt with their threats pretty faultlessly. Can claim an assist for Burns' goal too.

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. Dan Oyegoke - 7

Came into his own in the second-half, making breaks forward and providing a threat that way. His strike led to Dennis' goal, but also got the last touch for the own goal

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Stadium MKWill Grigg