Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the win over Portsmouth

After nearly two months without a win, MK Dons were victorious over Portsmouth on Saturday at Fratton Park.
Goals from Bradley Johnson and Jack Tucker secured the points for Dean Lewington’s side, who was taking caretaker charge for the final time before going under the knife for hamstring surgery on Tuesday.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Jamie Cumming - 8
A busy afternoon for the keeper, but after a series of tough games for him, kept a clean sheet and made some good saves along the way too. A great outing,
Photo: Alex Pantling
2. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
Led the side to their first win in nearly two months. Held firm under late pressure from the home side to keep a much-needed clean sheet
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Top Don: Jack Tucker
His best appearance since his summer move. Capped a great defensive display, where he won everything in the air, with a vital goal - his first for the club.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Zak Jules - 7.5
After a uninspiring show against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday, returned to the league side as part of the back three and did everything right to ensure a clean sheet
Photo: David Rogers