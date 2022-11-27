Toby Lock’s MK Dons player rating pictures after their FA Cup loss to Portsmouth
MK Dons’ spirited second-half performance was not enough to help them come from 3-1 down against Portsmouth on Saturday in the FA Cup second round.
By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago
After Darragh Burns’ first-half opener was cancelled out by Reeco Hackett before two Colby Bishop penalties put Pompey in charge early in the second-half.
But Mo Eisa got one back for Dons as they fought back, and despite their strong showing, were sent packing from Fratton Park, exiting the competition.
Here’s how we rated the players.
