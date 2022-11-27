News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons went out of the FA Cup at the second round stage after losing 3-2 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park

Toby Lock’s MK Dons player rating pictures after their FA Cup loss to Portsmouth

MK Dons’ spirited second-half performance was not enough to help them come from 3-1 down against Portsmouth on Saturday in the FA Cup second round.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

After Darragh Burns’ first-half opener was cancelled out by Reeco Hackett before two Colby Bishop penalties put Pompey in charge early in the second-half.

But Mo Eisa got one back for Dons as they fought back, and despite their strong showing, were sent packing from Fratton Park, exiting the competition.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7

Couldn't be faulted for any of the goals, least of all the penalties. Distributed pretty well, and made a couple of handy saves

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Jack Tucker - 7

Looked more at home in a back four than in the three. Made a great block on the line provided a decent presence in the air in attack

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Daniel Harvie - 6

Less of an attacking threat because of the defensive setup but still managed to get into some forward areas. Didn't create much with it though

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Tennai Watson - 6

More solid minutes under his belt. Had flashes in the first half when he paired up with Burns

Photo: Jane Russell

