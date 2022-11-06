News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons are into the hat for the second round of the FA Cup after brushing aside non-league side Taunton Town on Saturday

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after their FA Cup win over Taunton Town

MK Dons cruised into the second round of the FA Cup with a confident and comfortable 6-0 win over Taunton Town on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

The six goals came from five different scorers, two of them off the bench, in a solid afternoon for Liam Manning’s side as they prepare for a second cup clash on Tuesday night against Morecambe in the Carabao Cup third round.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. Franco Ravizzoli - 6

Didn't actually touch the ball in a meaningful way really, other than to field it when passed to him by his own defenders. Had a hairy moment when he came and missed a Taunton ball into the box, but not a lot else to do

2. Warren O'Hora - 7

A trouble free afternoon for the defender

3. Jack Tucker - 7

Kept Taunton's frontline very quiet all afternoon, limiting them to barely a strike on goal until late on

4. Dean Lewington - 7

His 50th career FA Cup appearance, and they won't have come much easier for the skipper

