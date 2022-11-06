Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after their FA Cup win over Taunton Town
MK Dons cruised into the second round of the FA Cup with a confident and comfortable 6-0 win over Taunton Town on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago
The six goals came from five different scorers, two of them off the bench, in a solid afternoon for Liam Manning’s side as they prepare for a second cup clash on Tuesday night against Morecambe in the Carabao Cup third round.
Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.
