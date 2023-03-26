News you can trust since 1981
Mo Eisa joins Jonathan Leko in celebrating the latter's strike against Morecambe on Saturday as MK Dons moved up to 19th in League One

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after their key win over Morecambe

Jonathan Leko got his redemption by scoring the winning goal on his return from suspension as MK Dons beat Morecambe on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Published 26th Mar 2023, 09:00 BST

Their third 1-0 win in a row sees Dons move four points clear of the relegation zone, with Leko taking the headlines for his strike following his three-match ban.

But with a number of great performances during the win at Stadium MK, here’s how we rated the players.

His quietest game for a while, barely troubled all afternoon

1. Jamie Cumming - 6

His quietest game for a while, barely troubled all afternoon

Photo Sales
Another assured showing from the skipper, who adds an air of calm to everyone around him

2. Dean Lewington - 7.5

Another assured showing from the skipper, who adds an air of calm to everyone around him

Photo Sales
Continues to look more comfortable in the centre-back role mopping up and keeping Morecambe at arm's length

3. Tennai Watson - 7.5

Continues to look more comfortable in the centre-back role mopping up and keeping Morecambe at arm's length

Photo Sales
A great performance again in Dons' third straight clean-sheet. Won his aerial battles, put his body on the line and limited Morecambe to next to nothing. A close runner for man of the match

4. Jack Tucker - 8

A great performance again in Dons' third straight clean-sheet. Won his aerial battles, put his body on the line and limited Morecambe to next to nothing. A close runner for man of the match

Photo Sales
