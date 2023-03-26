Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after their key win over Morecambe
Jonathan Leko got his redemption by scoring the winning goal on his return from suspension as MK Dons beat Morecambe on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Published 26th Mar 2023, 09:00 BST
Their third 1-0 win in a row sees Dons move four points clear of the relegation zone, with Leko taking the headlines for his strike following his three-match ban.
But with a number of great performances during the win at Stadium MK, here’s how we rated the players.
