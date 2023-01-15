Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures following the goal-less draw with Lincoln City

MK Dons played out a sticky 0-0 draw with Lincoln City at Stadium MK.
In a game void of many chances at either end, the defences were on top as Dons moved within two points of safety and up to 22nd in League One.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5
Made an important save at the start of the second half, but otherwise had precious little to do
2. Warren O'Hora - 6
Looked solid as usual but suffered a first-half injury and forced him off
3. Top Don: Jack Tucker - 7.5
Won key headers at important times when Lincoln threw crosses in and made a vital interception when he slid in front of Hopper to deny him a shooting opportunity. The key man in defence
4. Daniel Harvie - 5.5
Had a bit of an off-colour day, particularly in the first-half when he get the ball away on a few occasions.
