MK Dons were soundly beaten by Peterborough at Stadium MK on Saturday

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures from the defeat to Peterborough United

It was a performance to forget for MK Dons for 90 minutes at Stadium MK as they were soundly beaten by Peterborough United on Saturday

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 9:00 am

Trailing 3-0 thanks to goals from Johnson Clarke-Harris, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones, Posh looked on course for a third 3-0 win in a row before stoppage time goals from Daniel Harvie and Matt Smith’s second in as many games for Dons threatened to snatch an unlikely point for Liam Manning’s side.

But their flurry at the end of the game did little to gloss over the otherwise poor showing from the side on their return following the international break.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6

Not a lot he could have done for the goals, frankly. Made a good stop to deny Jones, tipping his effort onto the post in the first half.

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Warren O'Hora - 5

An unusually off-colour afternoon for the skipper on the day, struggling to keep tabs on any of the Peterborough front line

Photo: Jane Russell

3. Jack Tucker - 5

Looked nervous and uneasy every time he was on the ball. Too often went back on himself and resorted passing back to Cumming

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Top Dons: Zak Jules - 6

As good as it got for Dons really. Won his aerial battles as you'd expect but had his work cut out to keep an eye on the dangerous Poku

Photo: Jane Russell

