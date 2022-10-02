Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures from the defeat to Peterborough United
It was a performance to forget for MK Dons for 90 minutes at Stadium MK as they were soundly beaten by Peterborough United on Saturday
By Toby Lock
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 9:00 am
Trailing 3-0 thanks to goals from Johnson Clarke-Harris, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones, Posh looked on course for a third 3-0 win in a row before stoppage time goals from Daniel Harvie and Matt Smith’s second in as many games for Dons threatened to snatch an unlikely point for Liam Manning’s side.
But their flurry at the end of the game did little to gloss over the otherwise poor showing from the side on their return following the international break.
Here’s how we rated the players.
