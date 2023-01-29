Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures in the defeat to Exeter City
MK Dons were left to rue missed chances at Stadium MK on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 by Exeter City.
By Toby Lock
2 minutes ago
With chances for Mo Eisa, Daniel Harvie and Bradley Johnson in the first-half, Dons could have been high and dry before Jevani Brown opened the scoring on 37 minutes from the penalty spot.
More chances came and went in the second period before Brown doubled the lead on 67 minutes to leave Dons teetering back on the brink of the League One drop zone, out of the bottom four on goal difference.
Here’s how we rated the players.
Page 1 of 4