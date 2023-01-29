News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons prior to kick-off against Exeter City on Saturday

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures in the defeat to Exeter City

MK Dons were left to rue missed chances at Stadium MK on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 by Exeter City.

By Toby Lock
2 minutes ago

With chances for Mo Eisa, Daniel Harvie and Bradley Johnson in the first-half, Dons could have been high and dry before Jevani Brown opened the scoring on 37 minutes from the penalty spot.

More chances came and went in the second period before Brown doubled the lead on 67 minutes to leave Dons teetering back on the brink of the League One drop zone, out of the bottom four on goal difference.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5

Beaten by a penalty and left exposed for the second, Cumming had precious little else to do in all honesty

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Jack Tucker - 7

Looked nervous at times after his error on Tuesday, but overall limited Exeter to precious little

Photo: Jane Russell

3. Zak Jules - 6

Like Tucker, defended solidly but his rash tackle cost Dons a penalty

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Daniel Harvie - 6.5

Captain for the day, Harvie looked exhausted after two gruelling games in the last week and didn't really hit the same marks

Photo: Jane Russell

