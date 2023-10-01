News you can trust since 1981
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after own goal defeat to Harrogate Town

A cruel Warren O’Hora own goal ensured MK Dons went the month of September without a League Two victory as they were beaten 1-0 by Harrogate Town at Stadium MK.
By Toby Lock
Published 1st Oct 2023, 08:30 BST

Despite having more than 20 shots on goal, Dons drew a blank against the Sulphurites, and dropped to 11th in League Two as a result of their fourth defeat of the season.

Fans voiced their discontent at Graham Alexander and his side throughout the second-half.

Here’s how we rated the players.

It was yet another difficult afternoon at Stadium MK for MK Dons

How we rated the MK Dons players in the defeat to Harrogate Town on Saturday

It was yet another difficult afternoon at Stadium MK for MK Dons

Didn't really have an awful lot to do for the most part, but crucially, his clearance into the back of Warren O'Hora resulted in the only goal of the game

Craig MacGillivray - 6

Didn't really have an awful lot to do for the most part, but crucially, his clearance into the back of Warren O'Hora resulted in the only goal of the game

A solid outing at centre-half. Contributed to attacks as Harrogate sat deeper and deeper, forcing the keeper into a decent save in the first-half

Daniel Harvie - 6.5

A solid outing at centre-half. Contributed to attacks as Harrogate sat deeper and deeper, forcing the keeper into a decent save in the first-half

Was pulled all over the place by Sam Folarin and twice lost sight of the striker in the first-half. Withdrawn at the interval

Anthony Stewart - 5

Was pulled all over the place by Sam Folarin and twice lost sight of the striker in the first-half. Withdrawn at the interval

