News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
Conor Grant battles with Harvey Barnes during the defeat to Leicester City

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City

MK Dons bowed out of the Carabao Cup in the round of 16 after a ruthless Leicester City ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Stadium MK.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

Brendan Rodgers gave his first-team a good run-out in their first game in six weeks, and goals from Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy ensured safe passage into the quarter finals, while Dons are left to focus on the league after exiting their cup competition of the season.

Here’s how we rated the players in the game.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6

Beaten by some quality goals from a top-flight strike-force. Did well to deny Vardy's initial effort which tell kindly to Tielemans to open the scoring. Comfortable in possession as always

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. Jack Tucker - 6

Decent enough in the first-half, but was unwell and withdrawn at the interval

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. Warren O'Hora - 6.5

A tough night for the defence, O'Hora led the side well

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. Top Don: Zak Jules - 7

A decent defensive performance, made some good blocks and had a couple of roaming runs which gave the home fans something to cheer

Photo: BEN STANSALL

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Leicester CityBrendan RodgersStadium MKAyoze Perez