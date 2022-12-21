Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City
MK Dons bowed out of the Carabao Cup in the round of 16 after a ruthless Leicester City ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Stadium MK.
By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers gave his first-team a good run-out in their first game in six weeks, and goals from Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy ensured safe passage into the quarter finals, while Dons are left to focus on the league after exiting their cup competition of the season.
Here’s how we rated the players in the game.
