Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the Carabao Cup exit to Wycombe Wanderers

MK Dons gave League One opponents Wycombe Wanderers a good run for their money on Tuesday night but they still suffered defeat in the Carabao Cup.

Late goals from Brandan Hanlan and Chris Forino ensured the Chairboys go into Wednesday night’s draw for the second round.

Dons though twice hit the bar and forced keeper Max Stryjek into several important saves on the night.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1 . MK Dons ratings after their Carabao Cup exit to Wycombe Wanderers Here's how we rated the players on Tuesday night Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Craig MacGillivray - 6 Spilled the cross which led to Wycombe's opener with 17 minutes to go Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Daniel Harvie - 7.5 A really strong showing playing somewhat out of position as one of the back three Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4 . Jack Tucker - 7 A generally decent showing, but had his hands full keeping tabs on Dale Taylor, who beat him a couple of times Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales