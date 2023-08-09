Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the Carabao Cup exit to Wycombe Wanderers
MK Dons gave League One opponents Wycombe Wanderers a good run for their money on Tuesday night but they still suffered defeat in the Carabao Cup.
By Toby Lock
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST
Late goals from Brandan Hanlan and Chris Forino ensured the Chairboys go into Wednesday night’s draw for the second round.
Dons though twice hit the bar and forced keeper Max Stryjek into several important saves on the night.
Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.
