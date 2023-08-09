News you can trust since 1981
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the Carabao Cup exit to Wycombe Wanderers

MK Dons gave League One opponents Wycombe Wanderers a good run for their money on Tuesday night but they still suffered defeat in the Carabao Cup.
By Toby Lock
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

Late goals from Brandan Hanlan and Chris Forino ensured the Chairboys go into Wednesday night’s draw for the second round.

Dons though twice hit the bar and forced keeper Max Stryjek into several important saves on the night.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. MK Dons ratings after their Carabao Cup exit to Wycombe Wanderers

Spilled the cross which led to Wycombe's opener with 17 minutes to go

2. Craig MacGillivray - 6

A really strong showing playing somewhat out of position as one of the back three

3. Daniel Harvie - 7.5

A generally decent showing, but had his hands full keeping tabs on Dale Taylor, who beat him a couple of times

4. Jack Tucker - 7

