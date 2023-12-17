News you can trust since 1981
It was a pretty straight forward afternoon for MK Dons but one player stood out above the rest

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the comfortable win over Forest Green Rovers

A solid first-half against Forest Green Rovers ensured MK Dons extended their unbeaten run in League Two to six games on Saturday with a 2-0 win.
By Toby Lock
Published 17th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Max Dean and Jack Payne found the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes to put the hosts in control at Stadium MK, while a second-half defensive performance ensured the visitors left with nothing as Dons climbed back into the top half of the table.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Didn't have a save to make all afternoon, but took on the game well with his feet, particularly in the first-half.

1. Craig MacGillivray - 6.5

Didn't have a save to make all afternoon, but took on the game well with his feet, particularly in the first-half.

Marshalled the defence well, but wasn't really given a lot of threat. Looked comfortable throughout

2. Warren O'Hora - 7

Marshalled the defence well, but wasn't really given a lot of threat. Looked comfortable throughout

Like O'Hora, defended well in the second-half when Forest Green went long but was never truly tested

3. Dean Lewington - 7

Like O'Hora, defended well in the second-half when Forest Green went long but was never truly tested

Looking more and more assured in the centre-back position

4. Cameron Norman - 7

Looking more and more assured in the centre-back position

