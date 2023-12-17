Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the comfortable win over Forest Green Rovers
A solid first-half against Forest Green Rovers ensured MK Dons extended their unbeaten run in League Two to six games on Saturday with a 2-0 win.
By Toby Lock
Published 17th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Max Dean and Jack Payne found the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes to put the hosts in control at Stadium MK, while a second-half defensive performance ensured the visitors left with nothing as Dons climbed back into the top half of the table.
Here’s how we rated the players.
