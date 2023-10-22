News you can trust since 1981
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Accrington Stanley

Mike Williamson’s era at MK Dons began with defeat at the Wham Stadium on Saturday as Accrington Stanley were 1-0 winners.
By Toby Lock
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 08:00 BST

Shaun Whalley scored the only goal of the game in an encounter with precious few chances. While Mo Eisa had a couple of sights in the first-half which he should have done better with, neither side were really able to carve out much in front of goal, with Whalley's 31st minute strike ultimately being the difference.

The result sees Dons drop to 18th in League Two, now nine without a win in the division.

Here’s how we rated the players at the Wham Stadium.

There wasn't much in the match between Dons and Accrington as Mike Williamson tried to implement his style of football in his first game in charge of the side from MK1

There wasn't much in the match between Dons and Accrington as Mike Williamson tried to implement his style of football in his first game in charge of the side from MK1

Some decent saves in either half to keep Accrington at bay. Played out with his feet a lot more than in the early season so far

Some decent saves in either half to keep Accrington at bay. Played out with his feet a lot more than in the early season so far

Struggled with distribution for most of the game, with poor and misplaced passing summing up his afternoon

Struggled with distribution for most of the game, with poor and misplaced passing summing up his afternoon

Solid return to the side at centre back after serving a ban. Not much chance to add to Dons' precious few attacks though, but he did create a good first-half chance for Dean

Solid return to the side at centre back after serving a ban. Not much chance to add to Dons' precious few attacks though, but he did create a good first-half chance for Dean

