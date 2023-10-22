Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Accrington Stanley
Mike Williamson’s era at MK Dons began with defeat at the Wham Stadium on Saturday as Accrington Stanley were 1-0 winners.
By Toby Lock
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
Shaun Whalley scored the only goal of the game in an encounter with precious few chances. While Mo Eisa had a couple of sights in the first-half which he should have done better with, neither side were really able to carve out much in front of goal, with Whalley's 31st minute strike ultimately being the difference.
The result sees Dons drop to 18th in League Two, now nine without a win in the division.
Here’s how we rated the players at the Wham Stadium.
1 / 4