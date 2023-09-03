News you can trust since 1981
Toby Locks MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Crewe Alexandra

From in front and cruising at half-time to battered and beaten at full-time, MK Dons suffered their second defeat of the season on Saturday as they went down 3-1 to Crewe Alexandra.
By Toby Lock
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

Goals from Conor Thomas, Courtney Baker-Richardson and former Dons loanee Chris Long wrapped up the win for the Railwaymen after Jonathan Leko had put the visitors ahead at the Mornflake Stadium with his third goal of the season after just eight minutes.

Here’s how we rated the players.

It was a real mixed bag of performances from half to half for the MK Dons players at Gresty Road

How we rated the MK Dons players in the defeat to Crewe Alexandra

It was a real mixed bag of performances from half to half for the MK Dons players at Gresty Road Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Made a decent first-half save but twice palmed efforts into the path of Crewe players, one of which was converted

Craig MacGillivray - 6

Made a decent first-half save but twice palmed efforts into the path of Crewe players, one of which was converted Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Had a good first-half but got exposed for Crewe's third goal late in the day

Warren O'Hora - 6.5

Had a good first-half but got exposed for Crewe's third goal late in the day Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Looked assured throughout the first-half and wasn't out of place in the second but got replaced as soon as the equaliser went in

Tommy Smith - 6.5

Looked assured throughout the first-half and wasn't out of place in the second but got replaced as soon as the equaliser went in Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

