Toby Locks MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Crewe Alexandra
From in front and cruising at half-time to battered and beaten at full-time, MK Dons suffered their second defeat of the season on Saturday as they went down 3-1 to Crewe Alexandra.
By Toby Lock
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Goals from Conor Thomas, Courtney Baker-Richardson and former Dons loanee Chris Long wrapped up the win for the Railwaymen after Jonathan Leko had put the visitors ahead at the Mornflake Stadium with his third goal of the season after just eight minutes.
Here’s how we rated the players.
