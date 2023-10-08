Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Gillingham
A series of mistakes cost MK Dons any chance of victory at Priestfield on Saturday as they went down 2-1 to Gillingham.
By Toby Lock
Published 8th Oct 2023, 08:30 BST
Macaulay Bonne and Scott Malone both benefited from those errors from Dons players, firing the Kent side 2-0 up before Ellis Harrison headed in late on to set up a potentially enthralling finale.
But a red card in stoppage time for Daniel Harvie put paid to any late chances for Graham Alexander’s side.
Here’s how we rated the players at Priestfield.
