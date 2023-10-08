News you can trust since 1981
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Gillingham

A series of mistakes cost MK Dons any chance of victory at Priestfield on Saturday as they went down 2-1 to Gillingham.
By Toby Lock
Published 8th Oct 2023, 08:30 BST

Macaulay Bonne and Scott Malone both benefited from those errors from Dons players, firing the Kent side 2-0 up before Ellis Harrison headed in late on to set up a potentially enthralling finale.

But a red card in stoppage time for Daniel Harvie put paid to any late chances for Graham Alexander’s side.

Here’s how we rated the players at Priestfield.

Made three excellent saves to keep his side in with a shot late in the game.

2. Top Don: Craig MacGillivray - 7

Was cut through a few times in the second-half especially, and looked like his head dropped after the first goal went in

3. Warren O'Hora - 5.5

Recovered well after his error led to the first goal

4. Anthony Stewart - 5.5

