Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Stockport County
First-half goals from Louie Barry and Nick Powell were enough to secure all three points for Stockport County at Stadium MK on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Published 17th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
While Mo Eisa returned to the MK Dons starting line-up to score his fifth goal of the season, and then hit the post at 1-1, Dons put in a performance which infuriated boss Graham Alexander as he called it ‘damp and vanilla’ in the aftermath.
Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.
