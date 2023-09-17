News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Daniel Harvie cut a frustrated figure on Saturday, and he was not the only oneDaniel Harvie cut a frustrated figure on Saturday, and he was not the only one
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Stockport County

First-half goals from Louie Barry and Nick Powell were enough to secure all three points for Stockport County at Stadium MK on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Published 17th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

While Mo Eisa returned to the MK Dons starting line-up to score his fifth goal of the season, and then hit the post at 1-1, Dons put in a performance which infuriated boss Graham Alexander as he called it ‘damp and vanilla’ in the aftermath.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

Not a lot he could do about either goal really, and made a good stop in the second-half in a relatively quiet game

1. Craig MacGillivray - 6.5

Not a lot he could do about either goal really, and made a good stop in the second-half in a relatively quiet game Photo: Pete Norton

The stand-out defender. Didn't make mistakes, won his aerial battles and read the game well. His experience showed

2. Tommy Smith - 7

The stand-out defender. Didn't make mistakes, won his aerial battles and read the game well. His experience showed Photo: Jane Russell

Had a couple of lapses in concentration which almost gifted Stockport goals, but he did well to recover in both

3. Jack Tucker - 6

Had a couple of lapses in concentration which almost gifted Stockport goals, but he did well to recover in both Photo: Jane Russell

Both goals came through the corridor between himself and Cameron Norman. Pitched forwards late on to no avail

4. Warren O'Hora - 5.5

Both goals came through the corridor between himself and Cameron Norman. Pitched forwards late on to no avail Photo: Jane Russell

