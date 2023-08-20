Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the dramatic late win over Colchester United
Matt Dennis scored a stoppage time winner for MK Dons as they bounced back against Colchester United on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Published 20th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST
Trailing heading into the 88th minute, Alex Gilbey fired in against his former club to equalise before Dennis scored in the 99th minute on his first appearance of the season to secure the win.
Mo Eisa opened the scoring after just eight minutes with his fourth goal in as many games, but Joe Taylor scored twice in three minutes to see the U’s lead as of the 13th minute.
Here’s how we rated the players at the JobServe Community Stadium.
