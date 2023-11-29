News you can trust since 1981
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Grimsby Town

It was not a vintage night at Stadium MK as MK Dons came from behind to draw 1-1 with Grimsby Town on Tuesday.
By Toby Lock
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT

Jack Payne’s 66th minute strike cancelled out Rekeil Pyke’s 20th minute opener for the Mariners. But it was a performance which let a lot to be desired from Mike Williamson’s perspective, who said it would have to be used as a learning experience for future games.

Following a disappointing first-half show from Dons, here’s how we rated the players.

It was not a great night at Stadium MK, but one man stood out above the rest

How we rated the MK Dons players against Grimsby Town

It was not a great night at Stadium MK, but one man stood out above the rest

Not a lot he could do about the goal, but made three vital saves in the second-half, particularly from Abo Eisa to keep his side in it

Craig MacGillivray - 7

Not a lot he could do about the goal, but made three vital saves in the second-half, particularly from Abo Eisa to keep his side in it

Showed a calmness on the ball when under pressure from Grimsby's press, but was almost caught out in possession by Danny Rose in the first-half.

Warren O'Hora - 6.5

Showed a calmness on the ball when under pressure from Grimsby's press, but was almost caught out in possession by Danny Rose in the first-half.

Didn't look up to speed with the pace of the game in the first-half, and made way in the second when Williamson went attacking

Dean Lewington - 6

Didn't look up to speed with the pace of the game in the first-half, and made way in the second when Williamson went attacking

