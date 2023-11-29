Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Grimsby Town
It was not a vintage night at Stadium MK as MK Dons came from behind to draw 1-1 with Grimsby Town on Tuesday.
By Toby Lock
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT
Jack Payne’s 66th minute strike cancelled out Rekeil Pyke’s 20th minute opener for the Mariners. But it was a performance which let a lot to be desired from Mike Williamson’s perspective, who said it would have to be used as a learning experience for future games.
Following a disappointing first-half show from Dons, here’s how we rated the players.
