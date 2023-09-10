News you can trust since 1981
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Notts County

MK Dons and Notts County played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at Stadium MK on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Published 10th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

Daniel Harvie’s third goal of the season opened the scoring just 45 seconds into the second-half, sparking an end-to-end scrap between the sides. Kyle Cameron fired in an equaliser on 66 minutes, with changes coming at both ends before the final whistle.

Here’s how we rated the players.

There were plenty of contenders in the entertaining tie at Stadium MK

1. How did MK Dons rate in the 1-1 draw with Notts County?

There were plenty of contenders in the entertaining tie at Stadium MK

Saved from Macaulay Langstaff at the death to ensure a point for his side. A solid assured performance.

Craig MacGillivray - 7.5

Saved from Macaulay Langstaff at the death to ensure a point for his side. A solid assured performance.

Had a strong game. Defended bravely, made key blocks and even could have opened the scoring when he started and almost finished a counterattack

Warren O'Hora - 7.5

Had a strong game. Defended bravely, made key blocks and even could have opened the scoring when he started and almost finished a counterattack

Like O'Hora, defended strongly and threw himself into the line of fire plenty of times. Did well to keep Langstaff quite for the most part

Jack Tucker - 7.5

Like O'Hora, defended strongly and threw himself into the line of fire plenty of times. Did well to keep Langstaff quite for the most part

Photo Sales
