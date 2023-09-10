Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Notts County

MK Dons and Notts County played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at Stadium MK on Saturday.
Daniel Harvie’s third goal of the season opened the scoring just 45 seconds into the second-half, sparking an end-to-end scrap between the sides. Kyle Cameron fired in an equaliser on 66 minutes, with changes coming at both ends before the final whistle.
Here’s how we rated the players.
2. Craig MacGillivray - 7.5
Saved from Macaulay Langstaff at the death to ensure a point for his side. A solid assured performance. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
Had a strong game. Defended bravely, made key blocks and even could have opened the scoring when he started and almost finished a counterattack Photo: Jane Russell
4. Jack Tucker - 7.5
Like O'Hora, defended strongly and threw himself into the line of fire plenty of times. Did well to keep Langstaff quite for the most part Photo: Jane Russell