Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the EFL Trophy win over Oxford United

MK Dons put one foot into the next round of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, beating Oxford United 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium.
Jack Payne’s 56th minute penalty was enough to separate the sides as Dons made it two out of two in the competition.
Here’s how we rated the players.
Jack Payne was once again in impressive form for Dons, but was he our Top Don? Photo: Jane Russell
2. Michael Kelly - 7
Made this important save from Fin Stevens to keep Dons in front in an impressive debut for the club. Photo: Jane Russell
3. Anthony Stewart - 7
After picking up a very early booking, read the game really well to help Dons to a clean sheet on his second debut for the club Photo: Jane Russell
4. Dean Lewington - 6.5
Showed a little ring-rust at times with a few loose passes and touches but otherwise a no-nonsense showing Photo: Jane Russell