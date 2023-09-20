News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the EFL Trophy win over Oxford United

MK Dons put one foot into the next round of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, beating Oxford United 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium.
By Toby Lock
Published 20th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

Jack Payne’s 56th minute penalty was enough to separate the sides as Dons made it two out of two in the competition.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Jack Payne was once again in impressive form for Dons, but was he our Top Don?

1. How we rated the MK Dons players in the win over Oxford United

Jack Payne was once again in impressive form for Dons, but was he our Top Don? Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Made this important save from Fin Stevens to keep Dons in front in an impressive debut for the club.

2. Michael Kelly - 7

Made this important save from Fin Stevens to keep Dons in front in an impressive debut for the club. Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
After picking up a very early booking, read the game really well to help Dons to a clean sheet on his second debut for the club

3. Anthony Stewart - 7

After picking up a very early booking, read the game really well to help Dons to a clean sheet on his second debut for the club Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Showed a little ring-rust at times with a few loose passes and touches but otherwise a no-nonsense showing

4. Dean Lewington - 6.5

Showed a little ring-rust at times with a few loose passes and touches but otherwise a no-nonsense showing Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Oxford UnitedJack Payne