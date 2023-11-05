News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the FA Cup defeat to Reading

MK Dons could think themselves a little unlucky to be out of the FA Cup after late drama against Reading on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Published 5th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT

Denied a late penalty having made it 3-2 in stoppage time, Dons exit the competition at the first round stage, but there were some strong performances against the League One Royals despite big changes to the side.

Here’s how we rated the players.

It might not have ended with a win and a second round spot, but there were some decent showings for Mike Williamson to think about at the Select Car Leasing Stadium

1. How we rated the MK Dons players in the FA Cup defeat to Reading

It might not have ended with a win and a second round spot, but there were some decent showings for Mike Williamson to think about at the Select Car Leasing Stadium Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Didn't have a vast amount to do in the first-half but came and missed a cross which was flagged offside after Ehibhatiomhan put it in, and then played MJ Williams right into trouble which led to Reading's third

2. Michael Kelly - 5.5

Didn't have a vast amount to do in the first-half but came and missed a cross which was flagged offside after Ehibhatiomhan put it in, and then played MJ Williams right into trouble which led to Reading's third Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A solid performance, made some good blocks and made a crucial clearance off the line in the second-half

3. Warren O'Hora - 6.5

A solid performance, made some good blocks and made a crucial clearance off the line in the second-half Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Only lasted 20 minutes before limping out

4. Jack Tucker - 6

Only lasted 20 minutes before limping out Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Reading