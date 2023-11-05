Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the FA Cup defeat to Reading

MK Dons could think themselves a little unlucky to be out of the FA Cup after late drama against Reading on Saturday.
Denied a late penalty having made it 3-2 in stoppage time, Dons exit the competition at the first round stage, but there were some strong performances against the League One Royals despite big changes to the side.
Here’s how we rated the players.
It might not have ended with a win and a second round spot, but there were some decent showings for Mike Williamson to think about at the Select Car Leasing Stadium
2. Michael Kelly - 5.5
Didn't have a vast amount to do in the first-half but came and missed a cross which was flagged offside after Ehibhatiomhan put it in, and then played MJ Williams right into trouble which led to Reading's third Photo: Jane Russell
3. Warren O'Hora - 6.5
A solid performance, made some good blocks and made a crucial clearance off the line in the second-half Photo: Jane Russell
4. Jack Tucker - 6
Only lasted 20 minutes before limping out Photo: Pete Norton