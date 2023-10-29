News you can trust since 1981
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the five-goal thriller against Swindon Town

MK Dons made it back-to-back wins at Stadium MK on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Swindon Town.
By Toby Lock
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:30 GMT

Goals from Max Dean, Warren O’Hora and a George McEachran own goal ensured Dons climbed back into the top half of the League Two table, having seen off Bradford City earlier in the week.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Some top performers, a surprise goal-scorer and one stand-out man for MK Dons in the 3-2 win over Swindon Town

1. How we rated the MK Dons players

Some top performers, a surprise goal-scorer and one stand-out man for MK Dons in the 3-2 win over Swindon Town Photo: Jane Russell

Didn't have a vast amount to do really, beaten by a great strike and a late header

2. Craig MacGillivray - 6.5

Didn't have a vast amount to do really, beaten by a great strike and a late header Photo: Jane Russell

A really confident display. Took the ball on well and in dangerous areas, read the game well, stepped in to win the ball and made some key tackles. Will be disappointed to see two goals against though

3. Jack Tucker - 7.5

A really confident display. Took the ball on well and in dangerous areas, read the game well, stepped in to win the ball and made some key tackles. Will be disappointed to see two goals against though Photo: Jane Russell

A quiet game for the Scot, looking more assured at centre back with each game

4. Daniel Harvie - 6.5

A quiet game for the Scot, looking more assured at centre back with each game Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
