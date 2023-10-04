Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the goal-less draw with Walsall

A strong defensive performance led the way for MK Dons on Tuesday night in an entertaining 0-0 draw with Walsall on Tuesday night.
Despite there being great chances for Mo Eisa and Ellis Harrison to win the game, the performances of the back-line ensured Walsall were restricted to precious little en route to only their second clean sheet in League Two.
Here’s how we rated the players at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.
2. Craig MacGillivray - 7
A couple of decent saves required, but otherwise mostly mopped up with the ball at his feet.
3. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
Good at both ends. Defended really well, while added to attacks and almost opened the scoring with a low drilled effort in the first-half
4. Daniel Harvie - 7.5
Like O'Hora, was busy at both ends of the pitch, though his finishing radar was out. Put some really dangerous balls into the mixer