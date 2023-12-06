News you can trust since 1981
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the heavy defeat to Brighton U21s

It was a wholly disappointing night at Stadium MK on Tuesday where precious few of the MK Dons players could come away with their heads held high after the 4-0 thumping at the hands of Brighton U21s.
By Toby Lock
Published 6th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Despite the strong nature of the side, several experienced heads let themselves down as Dons crashed out of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy to the young Seagulls on a night Mike Williamson took as a learning opportunity.

With several letting themselves down, here’s how we rated the players.

There were precious few positives to take home from some of the performances at Stadium MK on Tuesday night

1. How we rated the MK Dons players in the defeat to Brighton U21s

There were precious few positives to take home from some of the performances at Stadium MK on Tuesday night Photo: Jane Russell

Michael Kelly - 4.5

A disappointing night for the keeper. Played his side into trouble several times in the first-half as he played out, and was the key contributor in Devoy's sending off with his poor pass in the latter stages

2. Michael Kelly - 4.5

A disappointing night for the keeper. Played his side into trouble several times in the first-half as he played out, and was the key contributor in Devoy's sending off with his poor pass in the latter stages Photo: Jane Russell

Tommy Smith - 5.5

Didn't really do a lot wrong but was a part of the defence which shipped four second-half goals

3. Tommy Smith - 5.5

Didn't really do a lot wrong but was a part of the defence which shipped four second-half goals Photo: Jane Russell

Anthony Stewart - 6

Without his first-half blocks and interceptions, the game could have been out of sight at half-time

4. Anthony Stewart - 6

Without his first-half blocks and interceptions, the game could have been out of sight at half-time Photo: Jane Russell

