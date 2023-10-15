News you can trust since 1981
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the stunning late collapse against Barrow

Two stoppage time goals from visitors Barrow piled more pressure on MK Dons on Saturday as their win-less League Two run extended to eight games with the 2-2 draw at Stadium MK.
By Toby Lock
Published 15th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST

Max Dean’s first-half brace looked to be enough to secure the first win since August for Graham Alexander’s men, before the Bluebirds fired home twice in time added on at the end to deny them.

Here’s how we rated the players.

The final five minutes took significant shine off what was otherwise a hardworking performance at Stadium MK

Left helpless for both late goals, but in the previous 93 minutes, fielded crosses and half-chances, while making some important saves when needed too

Interrupted his international duties with New Zealand to fly home to be a part of Dons' action, and held up his end of the bargain with a great showing

Assured until the very end, but he was one of those who fell apart in the latter stages

