Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Chelsea U21s

Three strikers found the back of the net in MK Dons’ comfortable 4-1 win over Chelsea U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.
By Toby Lock
Published 30th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

Matt Dennis opened the scoring in the first-half, and Dons had plenty of chances to put the game to bed before the break, but Jimmy-Jay Morgan’s equaliser threatened to upset the apple cart.

Jonathan Leko though restored Dons’ lead early in the second-half before Max Dean came off the bench to score a brace to complete the win.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

A decent debut between the sticks from Harness. A couple of good saves, mixed with a couple of heart-in-mouth moments too, but overall a solid outing

2. Nathan Harness - 6.5

A decent debut between the sticks from Harness. A couple of good saves, mixed with a couple of heart-in-mouth moments too, but overall a solid outing Photo: Jane Russell

A good return from injury. Not really given much trouble by the Chelsea youngsters before coming off after an hour

3. Dean Lewington - 6.5

A good return from injury. Not really given much trouble by the Chelsea youngsters before coming off after an hour Photo: Jane Russell

Held firm in the centre of the defence alongside returning Lewington and youngster Tripp.

4. Jack Tucker - 7

Held firm in the centre of the defence alongside returning Lewington and youngster Tripp. Photo: Jane Russell

