Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Chelsea U21s
Three strikers found the back of the net in MK Dons’ comfortable 4-1 win over Chelsea U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.
By Toby Lock
Published 30th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST
Matt Dennis opened the scoring in the first-half, and Dons had plenty of chances to put the game to bed before the break, but Jimmy-Jay Morgan’s equaliser threatened to upset the apple cart.
Jonathan Leko though restored Dons’ lead early in the second-half before Max Dean came off the bench to score a brace to complete the win.
Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.
