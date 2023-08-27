News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Doncaster Rovers

It was not a vintage performance from MK Dons on Saturday but their 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers saw them take over top spot in League Two.
By Toby Lock
Published 27th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

First-half goals from Daniel Harvie and Warren O’Hora put Dons in the driving seat before the break, but Luke Molyneux’s 56th minute strike made for a tense finale.

A good defensive display though ensured Dons would hold out for their fourth win in five matches as they took over at the top of the league.

Here’s how we rated the players.

It wasn't a spectacular performance from the home side, but it was enough to send them top of the league.

1. How the MK Dons players rated in the win over Doncaster Rovers

It wasn't a spectacular performance from the home side, but it was enough to send them top of the league. Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Fielded crosses and corners really well, taking the pressure off at vital times.

2. Craig MacGillivray - 7

Fielded crosses and corners really well, taking the pressure off at vital times. Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A well-taken header secured Dons' 2-0 lead before the break, but it was his strong defensive work which ensured his Top Don status. The defensive leader in the second-half as Dons had to sit deep. A great performance.

3. Top Don: Warren O'Hora - 7.5

A well-taken header secured Dons' 2-0 lead before the break, but it was his strong defensive work which ensured his Top Don status. The defensive leader in the second-half as Dons had to sit deep. A great performance. Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A solid afternoon for the defender. Held firm in the second-half when Doncaster got on the front foot

4. Jack Tucker - 7

A solid afternoon for the defender. Held firm in the second-half when Doncaster got on the front foot Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster RoversLeague TwoWarren O'Hora