Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Doncaster Rovers
It was not a vintage performance from MK Dons on Saturday but their 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers saw them take over top spot in League Two.
By Toby Lock
Published 27th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST
First-half goals from Daniel Harvie and Warren O’Hora put Dons in the driving seat before the break, but Luke Molyneux’s 56th minute strike made for a tense finale.
A good defensive display though ensured Dons would hold out for their fourth win in five matches as they took over at the top of the league.
Here’s how we rated the players.
