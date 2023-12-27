Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings in the Boxing Day win over Colchester United

MK Dons won their third game in a row on Boxing Day thanks to Ellis Harrison’s 89th minute goal against Colchester United.
After carving out 26 attempts on goal, Dons did everything but score until Harrison got on the end of Jack Payne’s free-kick, prodding home his third goal of the season.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Craig MacGillivray - 7
A passenger for most of the game, barely even called upon to play out. Made two key saves though to keep Colchester at bay Photo: Jane Russell
2. Warren O'Hora - 7
Ensured Colchester were limited to precious little Photo: Jane Russell
3. Top Don: MJ Williams - 8
Showed what he can do at centre back. Marshalled his man out of the game, even had a few roams forwards too, acting as an extra man in midfield. A top drawer performance Photo: Jane Russell
4. Dean Lewington - 7
Got given the sponsor's man of the match prize on his landmark day. Solid as ever, rewarded with a clean-sheet and three points Photo: Jane Russell