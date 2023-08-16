Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings in the defeat to Crawley Town

Trialling to Nick Tsaroulla’s 16th minute opener, Dons got back into the game through Mo Eisa’s third goal of the season against the run of play 11 minutes later.

But Crawley were by far the better side throughout, and retook the lead early in the second-half through Danilo Orsi, and hit the bar with a Jay Williams header while Dons struggled to carve a way back into the game.