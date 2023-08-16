News you can trust since 1981
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings in the defeat to Crawley Town

A lacklustre MK Dons tasted defeat in League Two for the first time on Tuesday night as they went down to Crawley Town.
By Toby Lock
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST

Trialling to Nick Tsaroulla’s 16th minute opener, Dons got back into the game through Mo Eisa’s third goal of the season against the run of play 11 minutes later.

But Crawley were by far the better side throughout, and retook the lead early in the second-half through Danilo Orsi, and hit the bar with a Jay Williams header while Dons struggled to carve a way back into the game.

Here’s how we rated the players at the People’s Pension Stadium.

Mo Eisa bagged his third goal in as many League Two outings during Dons' loss on Tuesday night. But how did he perform overall?

While he could have done better with the opening goal, Tsaroulla's shot flashing past him, the keeper made a few good saves to keep his side in the game

2. Craig MacGillivray - 7

Had another decent game as Crawley piled on the pressure. Looked settled in both the back three and four as Dons switched up later on

3. Tommy Smith - 7

Looked dead on his feet by the end after another busy evening in defence

4. Warren O'Hora - 6.5

