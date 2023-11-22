Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings in the win over Northampton Town

With eight young players making their debuts for MK Dons on Tuesday night, it was a successful night for the club as they were 3-2 winners over Northampton Town.
Goals from Charlie Waller, Darragh Burns and a Dawson Devoy screamer ensured Mike Williamson’s side progressed into the next round as group winners, securing a home tie in the process.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Michael Kelly - 6
A couple of flaps and iffy moments, but made a great save at the end of the first-half to keep it at 1-0 heading in at the break Photo: Jane Russell
2. Anthony Stewart - 7
A good return to the side after injury, and offered a good voice to the youngsters around him Photo: Jane Russell
3. Dean Lewington - 7
Much like Stewart, making a return from injury with good game-time. Never really challenged defensively, and gave a controlled air Photo: Jane Russell
4. Top Don: Charlie Waller - 8
Brilliant throughout. Set the tone by barging Louis Appere out the way early on, and never looked back. Controlled, composed, aerially strong, Waller capped his first start with a goal and a night to remember. Photo: Jane Russell