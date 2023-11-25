MK Dons produced a stirring second-half performance to fight back from 2-1 down at the break to claim a 4-2 win at Salford City on Saturday.

Joe Tomlinson scored twice for Milton Keynes Dons

The win sees Dons stay 13th in Sky Bet League Two, but they are just three points outside of the promotion play-off places.

Max Dean fired Dons into a 10th-minute lead at the Peninsula Stadium, but the home side hit back to lead 2-1 at the interval thanks to goals from Kelly Nmai and former Dons midfielder Ryan Watson, who netted in stoppage time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons needed a strong start to the second half, and they got it when Joe Tomlinson levelled the scores at 2-2 after five minutes, firing home from close range.

Both sides battled for supremacy, but it was the Dons who claimed the advantage on 72 minutes, with Tomlinson again on the mark, striking a sweet shot into the top corner.

Ellis Harrison was introduced to the fray on 77 minutes, and he had an almost immediate impact when he made it 4-2 to the Dons with three minutes remaining, firing into the bottom corner and seal the win.

Match facts

MK Dons: MacGillivray (GK), Norman, Lewington (C), O’Hora, Williams, Gilbey, Payne, Tomlinson, Grant (Harrison 77), Dean (Leko 84), Harvie. Subs not used: Kelly, Eisa, Smith, Devoy, Dennis

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salford City: Cairns (GK) (C), John, Mariappa, Watson, Lund, McLennan, Tilt, Smith, McAleny, Nmai, Vassell. Subs: Wright (GK), Humbles, Lara, Hamman, Luamba, Malcolm

MK Dons goals: Goals: Dean 10, Tomlinson 50 72, Harrison 87,

Salford goals: Nmai 35, Watson 45+1

Referee: Scott Jackson