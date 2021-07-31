Too many mistakes cost Dons against ruthless Bournemouth

Franco Ravizzoli was at fault for a few of Dons' goals on Saturday

Dean Lewington admitted there were too many needless errors in the MK Dons team on Saturday as they were thrashed 5-0 by Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

While a division separates the sides, Dons looked a decent match for the Cherries in the opening 45 minutes at the Vitality Stadium, with only David Brooks' wonderful volley the difference between the sides at the interval.

But goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billings, Christian Saydee and a second from Brooks wrapped up a comfortable second half for the home side as Russell Martin, likely managing his last game for Dons, left to watch on.

Lewington, an unused substitute in the game, said Dons' weaknesses were exposed by Bournemouth on a disappointing afternoon for his side.

"It was very disappointing," he said. "The first half was quite competitive, and we had some nice moments in the game but in the second, we played ourselves into trouble, did too many things that we shouldn't be doing and paid the price against a very good team.

"Everyone's disappointed. When you play against a team at a higher level you want to prove yourself and do the right things. The general feeling is one of disappointment at not really showing the best we can do.

"The goals are all areas we know we should be doing better, and there were things we shouldn't be doing so it's very frustrating.

"Last season we all saw when we were a little bit more diligent with what we did, the results improved. We cannot afford to be 1-0 down every game, or make mistakes. The way we play is on a knife edge and if you make a mistake, the team are usually through on goal. We know we have to improve and we cannot serve up chances like we did because teams will punish us.