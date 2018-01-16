Too many mistakes cost Newport in Yaxley hammering

Newport Pagnell Town boss Darren Lynch admitted his side made too many mistakes in their comprehensive 4-0 beating by Yaxley.

While they remain six points clear at the top of UCL Premier Division, the Swans have played up to four more games than the chasing pack behind them.

"We were comprehensively beaten by a good side where my team made too many mistakes were punished," said Lynch. "

"We started the game well and had three great chances where the ball flew across the 6 yard box but none of our players could apply the finishing touch.

"We then conceded maybe against the run of play but still played quite well, for me the turning point of the game was when Fazel Koriya went through and was brought down inside the box, stone wall penalty but to my amazement and and probably everyone in the ground the ref awarded a free kick and booked Faze for diving.

"The second half was a different kettle of fish and they came out and for some reason some of my players just didn’t turn up, the three second half goals were all from mistakes and against a good side you get punished.

"Take nothing away from Yaxley they’re a very good side and deserved the win."

This Saturday, Newport host sixth place Leicester Nirvana.