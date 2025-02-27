That is according to football website whoscored.com website, which rates the best players around League Two each week to give these season ratings.

The list of the league’s 20 best players includes players from Bradford, Port Vale, Swindon Town, Colchester and Doncaster Rovers.

Who do you think are the star players so far this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms. (List only includes players still playing in League Two after January transfer window).