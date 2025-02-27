Crewe Alexandra defender Mickey Demetriou is rated as League Two's best player by football website whoscored.complaceholder image
Crewe Alexandra defender Mickey Demetriou is rated as League Two's best player by football website whoscored.com

Top dogs: The 20 best players around League Two right now, including players from MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers, Crewe Alexandra, Notts County, Bromley and more

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 12:10 BST
These are the best players in League Two right now

That is according to football website whoscored.com website, which rates the best players around League Two each week to give these season ratings.

The list of the league’s 20 best players includes players from Bradford, Port Vale, Swindon Town, Colchester and Doncaster Rovers.

Who do you think are the star players so far this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms. (List only includes players still playing in League Two after January transfer window).

Club: Crewe Alexandra Position: defender

1. Mickey Demetriou - 7.55

Club: Crewe Alexandra Position: defender Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Club: Bradford City Position: Forward

2. Andy Cook - 7.37

Club: Bradford City Position: Forward Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Club: Colchester United Position: Defensive midfielder

3. Jamie McDonnell - 7.37

Club: Colchester United Position: Defensive midfielder Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Club: Swindon Town Position: Striker

4. Harry Smith - 7.36

Club: Swindon Town Position: Striker Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoDoncaster RoversNotts CountyBromleyBradford
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice