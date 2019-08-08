Top-flight deadline day will open up more opportunities for 'attractive' Dons

While Premier League and Championship clubs frantically get their transfer deals over the line before the deadline, Paul Tisdale is looking forward to a new pool of players becoming available.

Having added eight players to his squad this summer, Tisdale said he does not need any more to add to his ranks but admits the lure of a strong loan option may turn his head.

Teams in League 1 and League 2 have until September 2 to complete their last business.

With the club heading into a new League 1 campaign, the manager believes Dons is an ideal location for players to look to if they want to play League 1 football next season.

"When the window closes for the top end of the pyramid, there's a bonus for teams in League 1 and League 2," he explained. "We are an attractive location for loan players, and we'll have a new market of players to look at.

We haven't been too rushed over the last week or two. It's a deadline today, but we've recruited most of our squad, if not all of it, but there may be a bonus to come out of the situation. We're not desperate, we've got plenty of numbers, and now it's down to someone that takes our fancy and fits the bill. We're looking forward to being in that position, and we're in good position to attract a few players."