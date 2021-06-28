Tottenham Hotspur to take on MK Dons in pre-season friendly
Currently manager-less Spurs will take on Russell Martin's side
Dele Alli could make a return to Stadium MK next month when Tottenham Hotspur play MK Dons in a pre-season friendly.
Russell Martin s side will face a Spurs outfit on Wednesday July 28 - the fourth pre-season friendly announced after games with Kings Lynn (13/7), Chelmsford (19/7) and Bristol City (24/7).
Alli played for Dons until he was sold to the north London side in 2015, helping Dons to promotion to the Championship before departing.
Due to social distancing restrictions, tickets will, initially, go on sale to MK Dons Season Ticket holders only, from 10am on Monday July 5. Tickets will be priced at £20 adults and £10 under-18s.
Each MK Dons Season Ticket holder will be entitled to purchase a ticket for themselves as well as one additional ticket. Restrictions, however, mean that Season Ticket holders will not be able to reserve their Season Ticket seat.
Ticket availability, for both home and away supporters, will be reviewed when the Government make their next announcement regarding the easing of restrictions, which is due to be on Monday July 12.