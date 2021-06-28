Tottenham Hotspur to take on MK Dons in pre-season friendly

Spurs' Dele Alli could return to Stadium MK with Tottenham next month

Dele Alli could make a return to Stadium MK next month when Tottenham Hotspur play MK Dons in a pre-season friendly.

Russell Martin s side will face a Spurs outfit on Wednesday July 28 - the fourth pre-season friendly announced after games with Kings Lynn (13/7), Chelmsford (19/7) and Bristol City (24/7).

Alli played for Dons until he was sold to the north London side in 2015, helping Dons to promotion to the Championship before departing.

Due to social distancing restrictions, tickets will, initially, go on sale to MK Dons Season Ticket holders only, from 10am on Monday July 5. Tickets will be priced at £20 adults and £10 under-18s.

Each MK Dons Season Ticket holder will be entitled to purchase a ticket for themselves as well as one additional ticket. Restrictions, however, mean that Season Ticket holders will not be able to reserve their Season Ticket seat.