Trip to in-form Bristol Rovers doesn't 'faze' MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale

When your team is in the middle of a four-match losing streak, then it's not ideal when you have to travel to a club that is unbeaten in six weeks and has won four of their past five fixtures.

But that is the scenario facing Paul Tisdale and his MK Dons team this weekend.

The Dons travel to the Memorial Stadium to take on in-form Bristol Rovers on Saturday (ko 3pm), but Tisdale insists the form of the opposition makes no difference to him or his preparations for any given weekend.

"It is going to be a difficult game no matter who you are playing, because we are playing professional football, and the opposition are professionals," said Tisdale when asked about Rovers' strong form.

"Bristol Rovers are playing well, but that doesn't faze me more or less, because every team has a reason to win this week.

"We have a reason, they have a reason, because it is a professional league, it is people's livelihoods and it is serious.

"What we do have to is sometimes detach yourself from that, and to try and relax and enjoy it, which is a conflicting set of ideas.

"But you do have to do it, and if we can this weekend then I think we will be okay."

Tisdale has spoken this week of his players 'trying too hard' as they bid to turn their form around, but he says he will continue to back his injury-hit squad all the way.

But he also says it is ultimately down to the players to produce the goods on the pitch.

"I back all the players, I love them all, and I want them to do really well," said Tisdale.

"They have to find a way as a group, whoever is on that pitch at the same time, to find a way together.

"I don't have all the answers. I can help, and I can have an idea or two, but ultimately they have to pull together and find a way, which they will do.

"We might not get everything we want just yet, but I have total belief that we will in time."