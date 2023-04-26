Twelve players who could leave MK Dons at the end of the season for nothing
It could be another summer of sweeping the decks at Stadium MK with as many as 12 players potentially on their way out of MK Dons at the end of the season.
By Toby Lock
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:49 BST
While four loanees in the squad will return to their parent clubs in a couple of weeks – injured Josh Kayode is already back with Rotherham – the Citizen understands many of the players on the list are out of contract at the end of the current campaign.
Here are those who could be out the exit door.
