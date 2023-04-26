News you can trust since 1981
Twelve players who could leave MK Dons at the end of the season for nothing

It could be another summer of sweeping the decks at Stadium MK with as many as 12 players potentially on their way out of MK Dons at the end of the season.

By Toby Lock
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:49 BST

While four loanees in the squad will return to their parent clubs in a couple of weeks – injured Josh Kayode is already back with Rotherham – the Citizen understands many of the players on the list are out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Here are those who could be out the exit door.

We could see another exodus in a few weeks with plenty of players destined for pastures new

1. MK Dons players who could be out the door in the summer

We could see another exodus in a few weeks with plenty of players destined for pastures new Photo: Jane Russell

Signed on a short-term deal in January. Most likely waiting to see which division Dons will be playing in next season before committing

2. Sullay Kaikai

Signed on a short-term deal in January. Most likely waiting to see which division Dons will be playing in next season before committing Photo: Jane Russell

His loan deal from Chelsea is set to run until the end of the season

3. Henry Lawrence

His loan deal from Chelsea is set to run until the end of the season Photo: Jane Russell

The reserve keeper has been at the club for two seasons, and is best remembered for his league debut and clean sheet against AFC Wimbledon

4. Franco Ravizzoli

The reserve keeper has been at the club for two seasons, and is best remembered for his league debut and clean sheet against AFC Wimbledon Photo: Jane Russell

