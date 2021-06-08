Twine pens long-term deal with MK Dons

Scott Twine

Scott Twine believes the only way is up for MK Dons after he put pen to paper on a long term deal with the club.

The 21-year-old will officially become a Don when his contract at Swindon Town expires at the end of the month, with the clubs still establishing a compensation package for his services.

Twine made 49 appearances last season, spending the first half of the season on loan at Newport County before it was cut short by his parent club, who called him back to help them in their battle against relegation back to League Two - a fate which was decided at Stadium MK after a 5-0 defeat.

The signing of Twine was hotly contested, with several clubs interested in landing the midfielder, who scored 14 goals and had nine assists to his name last season, but he opted for Dons after a good pitch from manager Russell Martin.

"I'm over the moon,” Twine told iFollow MK Dons. “I'm an MK Dons player and I couldn't be happier.

“There were a few clubs interested but after I spoke to the gaffer, he sold it to me. From that day, I couldn't wait to sign and get it sorted.

“I wanted to come here and play football the way we do, and I want to bring lots of goals and assists.

“This is a club that is only going in one direction and that's up. The stadium is state of the art and to think I'm going to be playing here every week – I just can't wait!”

Manager Russell Martin added: “It is a big signing for us – not only because of the ability he possesses but because of how he suits our style of play. Credit to Liam and the Chairman for making this deal happen because it is an exciting deal for all of us.

“He plays in a number of different positions and you can just see the quality he has with the type of goals he scored last season, as well as the assists he made. Character is also important and he has that – he works extremely hard out of possession.

“He was wanted by a number of clubs but we’ve been able to act quickly in bringing him into the Club. He’s desperate to be here and I know he’s very excited to get going - we’re just as excited to have him here!”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “We are delighted to have Scott on board. He is one of the most exciting young talents in the EFL and was our first-choice target in his position going into the summer.