Twine wants to get back in the box at MK Dons

Scott Twine celebrates his second goal of the night at King's Lynn

Scott Twine began his MK Dons career in fine style on Tuesday night with two goals in a 3-1 win over King's Lynn Town.

Twine netted 14 goals for Newport County and Swindon last season and all of which came from outside the penalty area, but he needed just nine minutes to find the net from inside the box for his new club, bending in after a deflected effort fell into his path.

The 22-year-old then finished off a scrappy second towards the end of the second quarter to double Dons' advantage, once again inside the penalty area

"I don't really like that everyone thinks I only scored outside the box... but I did last season, to be fair!" he joked afterwards. "I didn't score enough inside the box last season and I've done it all the way through my youth career. But I just want to score as many as I can, and usually that will happen in the box. Hopefully I'll find myself in there more often this season."

Twine has only been a part of the Dons fold for two weeks of pre-season training, but he said he already felt very much at home in the squad, and enjoyed his first run out for the team.

He said; "It was enjoyable and nice to be out there after a few weeks off. We worked hard, got a lot done in the week and I hope we showed what we can do. There is a lot to work on, we've only had two weeks, but I think it went well and I enjoyed it.

"I knew coming here I'd enjoy it, it's about knowing the role. I feel like I've been here six months already with the information I've been given."

More than 300 supporters were inside The Walks to watch the game, notably Twine's dad who was unable to watch the midfielder's breakout season due to Covid restrictions.

He added: "He hasn't watched me play for ages other than on iFollow, but he'll come to all the games, home and away - he loves it!