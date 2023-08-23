Two bizarre selections in MK Dons best starting XI as chosen by AI
Everyone has an opinion on the best ever MK Dons XI, even artificial intelligence.
By Toby Lock
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
With some players leaving Stadium MK for pastures new, and going on to achieve brilliant things with their careers, there are plenty of options.
But when we asked AI to “pick an MK Dons starting 11 based on their career successes” here is the interesting line-up it came up with.
Perhaps surprisingly, there were omissions for Sheffield United’s George Baldock, who has twice been promoted to the Premier League, and Republic of Ireland international and top-flight regular Keith Andrews.
Instead, there were a couple of surprising inclusions...
1 / 3