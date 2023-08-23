Two bizarre selections in MK Dons best starting XI as chosen by AI

Everyone has an opinion on the best ever MK Dons XI, even artificial intelligence.

With some players leaving Stadium MK for pastures new, and going on to achieve brilliant things with their careers, there are plenty of options.

But when we asked AI to “pick an MK Dons starting 11 based on their career successes” here is the interesting line-up it came up with.

Perhaps surprisingly, there were omissions for Sheffield United’s George Baldock, who has twice been promoted to the Premier League, and Republic of Ireland international and top-flight regular Keith Andrews.

Instead, there were a couple of surprising inclusions...

1 . Goalkeeper - David Martin Made more than 300 appearances for MK Dons across three spells, but left for Millwall and West Ham where he played in the top flight for the Hammers Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Defender - Shaun Williams Brought in as a midfielder really, Williams made 137 appearances in two-and-a-half years at Stadium MK, mostly as a centre back. Left for Millwall where he made nearly 300 appearances, mostly in the Championship Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Defender - Kyle McFadzean After two years at Stadium MK, helping Dons to promotion to the Championship in his first campaign, McFadzean went on to be a regular for Burton Albion and then Coventry, where he remains as a Championship starter Photo: Matthew Peters Photo Sales